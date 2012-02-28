* Fiat/Chrysler chief says talking to prospective partners
* Hopes Peugeot/GM tie-up addresses European overcapacity
* Says 20 pct of surplus capacity in Europe
BRUSSELS, Feb 28 Fiat-Chrysler is
searching for possible automotive alliances in the face of a
flat and oversupplied European market, the chief executive of
the two companies said on Tuesday.
"We're on the move," Sergio Marchionne told reporters on the
sidelines of an industry event in Brussels. "We can be an active
partner everywhere around the world."
"We're talking to everyone," he continued.
Marchionne said there were not many would-be partners left
in Europe. Asked specifically about a possible alliance with
Suzuki or Mazda, he replied: "There are many
opportunities to look at, including those."
Marchionne spoke after reports that General Motors
was in advanced talks to buy a small stake in French automaker
PSA Peugeot Citroen as part of their proposed alliance
in Europe and elsewhere.
"It is key that the situation in Europe is addressed. If the
potential Peogeot-GM tie-up becomes reality, I sincerely hope it
deals with the overcapacity issue. It has to," he said.
Marchionne, speaking in his capacity as president of the
European Automobile Manufacturers Association, talked at length
about the problems of car production in Europe.
"Roughly, we're looking at a number in the neighbourhood of
20 percent of installed capacity that may be viewed in terms of
being structurally redundant," he said.
Marchionne said 2012 would be 'relatively difficult', with a
likely decline of volumes in Europe. Car production grew by 2.7
percent in the European Union in 2011.
Indeed, the most optimistic forecasts were for new vehicle
sales in Europe to be flat through 2014, he said.
Overcapacity and flat markets were not the only problems in
the region. Chief among them was labour flexibility, Marchionne
said -- a far greater problem than labour cost. Fiat has fought
a long-running battle over flexible labour contracts in Italy.
Marchionne said this was in contrast to the situation in the
United States, where unions had accepted multi-shift production.
"America fixed the problem in 2008 and 2009... Capacity has
been taken out and the workforce has become incredibly
flexible."