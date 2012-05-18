MILAN May 18 Italian carmaker Fiat
said 5,000 office workers at its Mirafiori factory will be laid
off for three days in June and three days in July.
Car sales in Italy fell 20 percent in the first three months
of the year, and are in their fifth year of decline.
"When we sell less, we produce less, and therefore our
office staff also works less as a consequence," a spokesman said
on Friday.
Manufacturing workers at Mirafiori in Turin, where Fiat has
its executive headquarters, have already been laid off
temporarily.
"If the top of the company is slowing down, it is a bad
sign," said Edi Lazzi, from the Fiom trade union which
represents some workers at Mirafiori.
