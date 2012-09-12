MILAN, Sept 12 Italian carmaker Fiat's
2012 results will be better than 2011 even though Italian car
sales have slumped to levels of 40 years ago, Fiat Chairman John
Elkann told news magazine Panorama, in an interview excerpt
released on Wednesday.
Elkann defended Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne's
decision to cut back investment in Italy amid the economic
downturn, which has been bitterly criticized in Italy by unions
and industry groups.
"Our competitors continue to launch new cars and they are
really suffering," he said in an interview with Panorama on
newsstands on Thursday. "Fiat has always found itself on its
knees when consumption falls. For now, for the first time ever,
this hasn't happened, precisely because of our careful way of
managing investments."
Fiat, which also controls Chrysler, "is on solid footing and
is profitable in the U.S., Brazil and Asia," he said.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)