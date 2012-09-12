MILAN, Sept 12 Italian carmaker Fiat's 2012 results will be better than 2011 even though Italian car sales have slumped to levels of 40 years ago, Fiat Chairman John Elkann told news magazine Panorama, in an interview excerpt released on Wednesday.

Elkann defended Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne's decision to cut back investment in Italy amid the economic downturn, which has been bitterly criticized in Italy by unions and industry groups.

"Our competitors continue to launch new cars and they are really suffering," he said in an interview with Panorama on newsstands on Thursday. "Fiat has always found itself on its knees when consumption falls. For now, for the first time ever, this hasn't happened, precisely because of our careful way of managing investments."

Fiat, which also controls Chrysler, "is on solid footing and is profitable in the U.S., Brazil and Asia," he said.

(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)