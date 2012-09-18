MILAN, Sept 18 Fiat Chief Executive
Sergio Marchionne said the Italian automaker will not close any
of its six Italian factories despite a plunging domestic car
market, responding to calls for clarity about Fiat's future
investment plans.
Marchionne defended his decision to cut back on Italian
investment, which has come under renewed criticism in recent
days. He was speaking in a question and answer interview with
the editor of Rome daily La Repubblica.
The executive, who shuttles back and forth between Detroit,
where he manages Chrysler, and Fiat's headquarters in Turin,
said the company was committed to maintaining operations in
Italy.
"We're not talking about plant closures, I am simply saying
that the car market right now does not enable us to make
investments that would guarantee that the company remains a
going concern," he said.