MILAN, Sept 22 Italian automaker Fiat
and the Italian government said in a joint statement after a
five-hour meeting on Saturday they will set up a working group
to look at ways of improving competitiveness.
The group will also look for tools "to further strengthen
the export strategy of the automotive sector," the statement
said.
Fiat reiterated its pledge at the meeting to continue
manufacturing cars in Italy, the statement said.
The automaker's decision to delay planned investments to
avoid further losses in a weak car market has sparked concerns
the company could eventually shift manufacturing elsewhere.
"Fiat also confirmed its strategy of investing in Italy, at
the right moment, to develop new products to take full advantage
of the recovery of the European market," the statement said.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)