* Fiat pledges to keep a footprint in Italy
* To invest in new products in Italy at the right moment
* Govt to set up working group to enhance export capacity
(Releads, adds detail, union)
MILAN/ROME, Sept 22 Italy's Fiat and the Italian
government said on Saturday they will look for ways to improve
the company's manufacturing efficiency, as the automaker pledged
to keep building cars in Italy while shifting its focus to
foreign export markets.
Fiat's decision in late August to freeze planned
investments to avoid further losses in a weak car market has
sparked a firestorm of criticism from trade unions and
politicians.
Unions are worried about potential job losses if the company
eventually shifts manufacturing to countries where wages are
lower.
Fiat said in a statement it planned to "re-orient" its
business model in Italy "to focus on exports, particularly
outside of Europe."
That means, a person familiar with the situation said, Fiat
could focus on possibly making Jeep and Chrysler models for
export.
Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti and three cabinet
ministers met for five hours with Fiat chief executive Sergio
Marchionne and chairman John Elkann at the prime minister's
office in Rome.
At the meeting, Fiat outlined its forecasts for the Italian
and European markets, focusing on the strategic prospects
offered by its integration with its U.S. unit Chrysler, the
statement said, without providing any details.
Fiat CEO Marchionne has previously said he does not see the
Italian car market recovering until at least 2014. Fiat recently
postponed the launch of its new Punto compact to 2015.
"Fiat also confirmed its strategy of investing in Italy, at
the right moment, to develop new products to take full advantage
of the recovery of the European market," the statement said,
mentioning research and development as an example.
The Industry Ministry will set up a working group to examine
how to improve Fiat's export capacity, the statement said.
Fiat plans to release full details of its new investment
plans on October 30.
Marchionne and Elkann left Monti's office without speaking
to journalists.
The carefully-worded statement made no mention of further
production halts or temporary layoffs, which Fiat is expected to
continue throughout autumn to match slack demand.
"It's a good thing that Fiat renewed its pledge to stay in
Italy, where it aims to strengthen its competitiveness in
research and innovation," said UILM trade union secretary Rocco
Palombella in a statement.
"In effect, the company has confirmed its plans to invest in
Italy at the first sign of a recovery in the European market."
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark, Alberto Sisto, Catherine Hornby;
Editing by Sophie Hares)