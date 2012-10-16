MILAN Oct 16 Italian carmaker Fiat
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne told labor unions at a meeting
on Tuesday it is working on a new business plan for Italy to
present on October 30, said Fismic labor union leader Roberto di
Maulo.
Leaders of Cisl and Uil labor unions who also attended the
meeting said that Marchionne assured them Fiat did not plan to
close any of the carmaker's five factories in Italy.
On September 22, a Fiat source had said the carmaker's board
would not discuss an industrial plan on Oct.30, when the company
is due to release third-quarter results and update its financial
targets to reflect the effects of Europe's prolonged slump in
car sales.
"Marchionne told unions that Fiat is working on a new
industrial plan for Italy based on the current economic outlook,
and that it will be presented October 30," said Roberto di
Maulo, secretary general of Fismic labor union, after a meeting
with the executive.
(Reporting By Francesca Piscioneri and Stefano Bernabei)