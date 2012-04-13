* Chinese car sales could nearly double by 2018
* Fiat may build Jeeps, Alfa Romeos at new China plant
* Fiat will reveal more details at Beijing show
By Jennifer Clark
MILAN, April 13 Italian automaker Fiat SpA
released a "teaser" photo of its new five-door Viaggio
sedan on Friday, the first car Fiat will produce and sell in
China as it seeks to grab a share of a market that could nearly
double by 2018.
The Viaggio, which will start production in July in a new
factory in Changsha jointly owned with local partner GAC, will
go on sale in China in the third quarter of this year. It will
be on display at the Beijing auto show on April 23, when the
company will provide more information on production targets.
The teaser photo shows only a partial front and side view of
the Viaggio, which has a small chrome grille and curvy lines.
From the side it looks similar to its cousin, the Dodge Dart,
with a wedge-like nose-to-tail shape.
Auto sales hit 18 million cars in China in 2011, compared
with 12.7 million in the United States. Even though scorching
demand growth in China has slowed over the past year, U.S.
market research company J.D. Power expects Chinese consumers to
buy as many as 35 million cars a year by 2018.
The move to local production in China is important for Fiat,
which also controls U.S. auto maker Chrysler, because both
companies have been latecomers to the booming Chinese market.
The Viaggio shares a platform with the Dodge Dart, being
launched by Chrysler in the United States, as well as with
Fiat's Alfa Romeo-branded Giulietta.
Fiat's Chinese factory can make up to 250,000 cars a year.
The company also plans to make Jeeps and Alfa Romeos there, but
could not provide more details on Friday.
Fiat has struggled to find a footing in China because of
failed partnerships, even as German luxury makers and U.S.
mass-market producers thrive. But it's not too late for Fiat to
gain market share, said a consultant at a Milan conference
recently.
"The Chinese market is still wide open and if I were Fiat, I
would want to get into that market," said Michael Dunne,
president of Dunne & Co, a Hong Kong-based consultancy that
specializes in Asian car markets. "There is no massive brand
loyalty. They have a good partner."
Fiat already exports Fiat, Ferrari, Maserati and Chrysler's
Jeep vehicles to China. Fiat's partnership with GAC, or
Guangzhou Auto, which is also the local partner for Toyota and
Honda, was signed in 2009.