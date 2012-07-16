TURIN, July 16 The number of cars sold in
western Europe in June was expected to have fallen 1.8 percent
year-on-year, economic forecaster IHS Global Insight said on
Monday.
Sales by Italian carmaker Fiat were expected to
have continued a downward trend, falling 18.1 percent, auto
analyst at IHS Global Insight Pierluigi Bellini told Reuters.
According to the data, a total 1,180,187 cars were sold in
western European countries in June, of which Fiat accounted for
73,372.
Official figures will be released on Tuesday by the European
Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).
(Reporting by Gianni Montani; Editing by Dan Lalor)