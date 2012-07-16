TURIN, July 16 The number of cars sold in western Europe in June was expected to have fallen 1.8 percent year-on-year, economic forecaster IHS Global Insight said on Monday.

Sales by Italian carmaker Fiat were expected to have continued a downward trend, falling 18.1 percent, auto analyst at IHS Global Insight Pierluigi Bellini told Reuters.

According to the data, a total 1,180,187 cars were sold in western European countries in June, of which Fiat accounted for 73,372.

Official figures will be released on Tuesday by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA). (Reporting by Gianni Montani; Editing by Dan Lalor)