A logo of Fiat is seen at the Fiat plant in Pomigliano D'Arco, near Naples, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/Files

Italian car maker Fiat FIA.MI said it will supply 100,000 more small diesel engines to Suzuki Motor Corp's (7269.T) Indian unit, in addition to those already licensed, amid strong demand in the Indian car market.

Fiat will supply up to 100,000 more diesel engines a year for three years to Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS), 54.2 percent owned by Suzuki.

The 1.3L MultiJet 75hp engine will be used in Suzuki cars in India produced by Suzuki's local Indian affiliate Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

It is the same engine that Fiat supplies to General Motors (GM.N) in Europe, and the same engine that Fiat uses to power its Fiat 500, Fiat Punto and the Fiat Panda.

(Reporting By Jennifer Clark; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)