MUMBAI May 10 Fiat SpA plans to open
20 exclusive dealerships in India by the end of 2012, a
spokesman for its India unit said, as the carmaker starts to
rebuild its network after ending a distribution agreement with
India's Tata Motors.
The Italian carmaker announced the end of a six-year
agreement with Tata last week, and opened its first Fiat-only
showroom on Wednesday in the southern city of Hyderabad. Fiat
cars were previously sold in Tata showrooms.
Fiat's solo push comes after years of disappointing sales,
in a country where foreign producers such as Ford, Honda
and Nissan have recently acted to take more
control of their own operations.
The company, which sells 20,000 cars per year in India, has
not disclosed how much it will invest in developing its dealer
network in the country.
Fiat, which will continue to manufacture cars and engines in
collaboration with Tata, currently sells the Linea, Palio and
Punto models in India, and is in the process of drawing up a new
product line for the country.
(Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)