MILAN, June 4 Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial said on Tuesday it would hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting on July 9 to approve the merger with its U.S. unit CNH.

Fiat Industrial will buy the 12 percent of CNH it does not already own in a share swap. It started the filing procedure on May 14 for a New York Stock Exchange listing.

The merger is expected to be completed by the end of September at the latest.