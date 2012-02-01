MILAN Feb 1 Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial said it was targeting a trading profit between 1.9 and 2.1 billion euros in 2012, beating analysts' expectations and fuelling a nearly 3 percent rise in shares.

The company also said its full-year net profit would be at 900 million euros in 2012, well above the forecast of 730 million euros calculated by 23 analysts polled by the company.

Its fourth-quarter trading profit was 395 million euros and net profit was 144 million euros, both below analysts' forecasts.

For the full year, Fiat Industrial had revenue of 24.28 billion euros, a trading profit of 1.68 billion euros, and a net profit of 1.16 billion euros. Net industrial debt totalled 1.2 billion for the full year, with available liquidity at 1.6 billion euros.

Shares rose 2.8 percent after the company's statement.