MILAN Nov 19 Italian tractor and truck maker
Fiat Industrial said on Monday it upped the value of its
offer for the 12 percent of CNH Global it does not
already own by 25.6 percent.
Fiat Industrial, a sister company to Italy's Fiat,
said in a statement it made a "best and final offer" to CNH
Global shareholders that envisages a $10 per share dividend
payout for CNH Global shareholders before the merger.
Fiat Industrial set a Nov. 21 deadline for a reply from CNH
Global shareholders before withholding the offer, and a Nov. 25
deadline for the definitive merger agreement.
If the offer is not accepted, Fiat Industrial will proceed
with its plan to merge the two companies into a newly created
vehicle listed in New York and Milan.