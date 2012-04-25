* Iveco truck sales fall 10.6 percent
* Debt rises to 1.9 billion, missing forecast
MILAN, April 25 Italian truck and tractor maker
Fiat Industrial earned a trading profit of 435 million
euros ($574.33 million) in the first quarter, beating
expectations, as a strong performance at its farm equipment unit
CNH offset weaker truck sales.
CNH was bolstered by booming demand for its tractors and
construction equipment, helped by higher commodity prices for
farmers and more building in the Americas, it said in a
statement. Revenue for CNH was 3.8 billion euros, up 24.8
percent.
Its Iveco truck unit posted a 10 percent decline in revenue
to 1.9 billion euros, as weaker trading conditions in
austerity-hit Europe weighed on its business. Iveco posted a 9.9
percent revenue increase in the fourth quarter of last year.
Analysts had forecast a group trading profit for Fiat
Industrial, which was spun off from car maker Fiat last
year, of 340 million euros, and a net profit of 140 million
euros. Instead, its net profit was 207 million euros.
Net industrial debt rose, as "strong cash flow from
operating activities only partially compensated for expected
seasonal working capital absorption... and sustained capital
expenditures, especially at CNH," the company said.
The debt figure of 1.9 billion euros (up from 1.2 billion
euros at the end of last year) was higher than analysts'
forecast of 1.4 billion euros.
"Higher debt should be seasonal, with a negative working
capital effect ahead of products to be delivered during the
second quarter so, therefore, we are not concerned," wrote one
analyst in a note.
Iveco's slump did not surprise analysts. Another analyst
pointed out however that the bump in net industrial debt could
also be due to some unsold Iveco inventory "which is less easily
sellable in the current market context".
Fiat Industrial confirmed its 2012 revenue target at
approximately 25 billion euros, and forecast a trading profit of
between 1.9 billion and 2.1 billion euros. It said it sees net
income of about 900 million.
Fiat Industrial shares were 6.9 percent higher at 1541 GMT,
after trading higher most of the day.