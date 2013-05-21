ROME May 21 The Italian government is concerned about truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial's plan to move its tax residence to Britain from Italy, a government minister said on Tuesday.

Fiat Industrial will make the move after its planned merger with unit CNH, according to a filing with U.S. regulators. Leaving high-tax Italy is likely to result in a lower tax burden for the new group.

"It's a decision that should not only worry us but also stimulate us to create conditions so that companies stay in Italy," said Infrastructure and Transport Minister Maurizio Lupi. (Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Catherine Hornby, editing by Naomi O'Leary)