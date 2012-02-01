MILAN Feb 1 Italian car maker Fiat expects Europe's passenger car industry to further decline in 2012 to 12.9-13.4 million units, the company said on Wednesday in slides to its fourth quarter results.

It said the fall would be driven by France and continued weakness in Italy where it expects 1.65-1.7 million units.

The Brazilian market is expected to rise 5 percent on the year to about 3.6 million units in 2012, it said in a slide.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)