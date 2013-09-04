ROME, Sept 4 Italian carmaker Fiat told
union leaders on Wednesday that it would invest just under 1
billion euros by the end of next year to begin producing a
Maserati SUV at its Turin Mirafiori factory.
Fiat's CEO Sergio Marchionne confirmed that it would make
promised investments in Italian factories, according to minutes
from a Rome meeting with union leaders. The company also
confirmed it would create a single luxury-car unit combining its
Mirafiori and Grugliasco plants.
"We reached an accord with Fiat, which decided to free up
investments in the Mirafiori factory where the Maserati SUV will
be produced," Luigi Angeletti, leader of the UIL union, told
reporters after the meeting.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto; writing by Steve Scherer)