TURIN, Italy July 9 Italian carmaker Fiat
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne on Tuesday asked the
government to propose a solution for the uncertainty created by
a court ruling that an article in Italy's labour statutes are
unconstitutional.
Earlier on Tuesday, Marchionne said Fiat put future
investments on hold until the uncertainty is cleared up. Fiat
has pledged to build new Alfa Romeos and Maseratis at its plants
in Italy, to export outside of Europe's stagnant car market.
Fiat owns 58.5 percent of U.S. carmaker Chrysler.
"It is crucial that this government take the necessary
decisions to fill the legislative gap created by the
constitutional court's decision," he said, adding that Fiat's
labour contracts are based on the rules that have been found
unconstitutional.
Asked if his position could result in a delay of the
long-awaited Alfa Romeo re-launch, he said plans for the
performance brand move forward.
"Fiat and Chrysler have plenty of opportunities" to use
their plants outside Italy to build Alfa Romeo cars, Marchionne
said.