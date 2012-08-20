California governor says climate change could be more dangerous than fascism
BEIJING, June 6 California governor Jerry Brown said on Tuesday that the threat of climate change could be more dangerous than that of fascism during World War Two.
RIMINI, Italy Aug 20 The Italian government expects automaker Fiat to outline the future of its local production facilities within the next few weeks, Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Monday.
"We're following the case with particular attention," Passera told reporters at the margins of a conference in Rimini. "We need to understand what the intentions of the company are, we expect clarification on their real intentions in the coming weeks," he said.
Fiat has denied it intends to close any of its five car plants in Italy but the government has sought assurances from the company that it will maintain investment in its home country. (Reporting By Paolo Biondi)
TOKYO, June 6 Shares in Toshiba Corp rose as much as 4 percent in early Tuesday trading after Asahi newspaper reported it is considering giving U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Ltd the exclusive rights to negotiate to buy its prized chip unit.