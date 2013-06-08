VENICE, Italy, June 8 Italian carmaker Fiat
could look for a new China partner to help it
manufacture Chrysler's Jeep brand in the world's largest car
market in 2014, said Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne on
Saturday.
Chrysler aims to produce over 100,000 new Jeep models in
China, in a move that is key to Fiat's goal of selling 300,000
vehicles annually in China by next year.
Fiat and Chinese automaker Guangzhou Automobile Group
have a joint venture called GAC-Fiat to produce Fiat
cars in China.
"In China we have a good partner, and we have the
possibility to use a second one to develop Jeep," he said.
Marchionne said Chrysler is not currently in talks with a
partner for Jeep, but added that "there have been a number of
expressions of interest."
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by James Mackenzie)