BRIEF-CORRECTED-French car registrations +7.0 percent to 226,145 In March
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
MILAN, July 23 Italian carmaker Fiat SpA reiterated on Tuesday that a July 3 constitutional court ruling on Italian labor laws could affect its current labor relations as well as future investments.
Italy's constitutional court released on Tuesday the reasoning for its July 3 ruling that a clause in the country's labour law from the 1970s violated the constitution.
Fiat called on lawmakers to "rapidly come to grips" with the matter and to guarantee "a uniform interpretation" of the country's laws. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
HONG KONG, April 1 Revenues from gambling in Macau rose 18 percent in March, beating expectations and posting an eighth consecutive monthly increase as wealthy gamblers took their chances in China's only legal casino hub - the world's biggest.