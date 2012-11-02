Nov 2 The deadline has been pushed back to Nov.
12 for the minority owner of Chrysler Group LLC to reply in a
Delaware court to a lawsuit filed by Fiat SpA over the
Italian carmaker's attempt to purchase more shares in the U.S.
automaker.
The previous deadline was Nov. 5.
Many legal cases in Delaware are being delayed because of
Sandy, the destructive storm that hit the U.S. East Coast this
week.
Chrysler's minority owner, a retiree healthcare trust
affiliated with the United Auto Workers union, and Fiat disagree
on the pricing of a 3.32 percent stake in Chrysler.
An agreement signed in 2009 when Chrysler emerged from
bankruptcy allowed Fiat to increase its ownership by exercising
call options every six months, beginning in July 2012.
Fiat called for the tranche of shares in July, and in
September filed suit against the retiree healthcare trust for
not delivering those shares.
The two sides disagree on the pricing of the shares.
Fiat owns 58.5 percent of Chrysler and the healthcare trust,
which is a voluntary employees beneficiary association (VEBA),
owns 41.5 percent.
When Fiat took control of Chrysler in 2009, it had a 20
percent stake in the third-biggest U.S. automaker.