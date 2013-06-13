By Tessa Walsh
LONDON, June 13 Fiat will sign a 1.95
billion euro ($2.59 billion) loan refinancing with nine banks
next week, laying the groundwork for the Italian carmaker to buy
out Chrysler, banking sources said on Thursday.
Fiat owns 58.5 percent of the U.S. carmaker and is trying to
buy the remaining 41.5 percent and merge into the world's
seventh-largest auto group by sales. Fiat has indicated that it
may list the group in the United States after a merger.
The Italian company is expected to sign the refinancing deal
on June 21, one of the sources said. The loan will then be
launched to a second group of relationship banks in a wider
sell-down, he added.
Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said last week that
the refinancing was close to completion, rebuffing concerns
about the cost of buying out Chrysler. L5N0EJ1ND
The loan is the first step in a three-phase plan that also
includes a refinancing of a $3 billion Chrysler loan and the
acquisition of the remaining Chrysler shares.
Chrysler set the terms of its $3 billion refinancing on
Wednesday, which will save the company up to $60 million a year
by reducing its interest margin.
Fiat is also adjusting the covenants of the 1.95 billion
euro loan to allow the merger with Chrysler to go ahead.
"The current covenant structure is being relaxed to allow
the overall completion of the merger to take place," the banking
source said.