By Tessa Walsh
LONDON, June 4 Fiat has launched the
first part of a three-stage multi-billion euro financing package
that will refinance Fiat and Chrysler's existing loans before
potentially buying the rest of Chrysler that it does not already
own, bankers said on Tuesday.
Fiat and Chrysler's loans are expected to be refinanced
before the summer to take advantage of strong loan market
conditions to cut borrowing costs and build in the flexibility
that could allow a potential acquisition to go ahead, the
sources said.
Fiat owns 58.5 percent of Chrysler and is trying to buy the
remaining 41.5 percent that it does not already own. It is
planning to merge the two manufacturers into the world's
seventh-largest auto group by sales which will be listed on the
New York stock exchange by 2014.
The potential M&A financing is on a longer time frame and is
anticipated after the summer break, several bankers said.