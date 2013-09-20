MILAN, Sept 20 Italy's Fiat named Scott Garberding as chief purchasing officer on Friday, and appointed him as a member of its Group Executive Council which makes key strategic decisions at the automaker.

Garberding was previously head of purchasing for Chrysler, which is controlled by Fiat.

Fiat also said that it named Mauro Pino has Chrysler Group's head of NAFTA Manufacturing. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)