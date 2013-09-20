BRIEF-Arabian Food Industries FY standalone profit falls
* FY standalone net profit EGP 23.2 million versus EGP 125.4 million year ago
MILAN, Sept 20 Italy's Fiat named Scott Garberding as chief purchasing officer on Friday, and appointed him as a member of its Group Executive Council which makes key strategic decisions at the automaker.
Garberding was previously head of purchasing for Chrysler, which is controlled by Fiat.
Fiat also said that it named Mauro Pino has Chrysler Group's head of NAFTA Manufacturing. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South Africa's rand, bonds and banking shares tumbled sharply on Tuesday after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's credit rating to junk in response to President Jacob Zuma's move to sack its respected finance minister.
* Says 200 million won worth of its second series convertible bonds have been converted into 158,102 shares of the co, at 1,265 won/share