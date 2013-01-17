MILAN Jan 17 The chief executive of
Fiat-Chrysler said on Thursday it expected annual
production of 100,000-200,000 Jeeps in China after announcing a
partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd
earlier this week.
Sergio Marchionne, speaking on the sidelines of a conference
in Milan, told reporters production could start in 18 months
time.
"We expect production of around 100,000-200,000 Jeeps per
year," Marchionne said. "Production could potentially start in
18 months."
Chrysler Group LLC, which is controlled by Italy's Fiat, said
on Tuesday it had agreed to make Jeeps in China with Guangzhou
Automobile Group in a move to catch up with rivals in the
world's biggest car market.