ROME May 31 Fiat's boss Sergio Marchionne said on Friday he had told Industry Minister the carmaker intended to honour its commitments in Italy at their first face-to-face meeting.

Newly-elected minister Flavio Zanonato had asked Fiat to stay in Italy after its planned merger with U.S. peer Chrysler, which Italian unions fear will herald a move of the whole group's headquarters to the United States.

"The meeting went really well," Marchionne told reporters in Rome. "We have confirmed our commitments for Italy."