* Chesapeake Energy director R. Brad Martin reports open market purchase of 20,000 shares of co's stock on May 26 at $5.26/share - SEC filing
ROME May 31 Fiat's boss Sergio Marchionne said on Friday he had told Industry Minister the carmaker intended to honour its commitments in Italy at their first face-to-face meeting.
Newly-elected minister Flavio Zanonato had asked Fiat to stay in Italy after its planned merger with U.S. peer Chrysler, which Italian unions fear will herald a move of the whole group's headquarters to the United States.
"The meeting went really well," Marchionne told reporters in Rome. "We have confirmed our commitments for Italy."
ATHENS, May 31 Greece has received interest for hydrocarbons exploration and exploitation in two sites off the island of Crete from a consortium of Exxon Mobil, France's Total and Greece's Hellenic Petroleum , the energy ministry said on Wednesday.