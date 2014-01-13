DETROIT/MILAN Jan 13 Sergio Marchionne will
remain at the helm of Fiat at least for the three years
necessary to oversee the completion of the car maker's next
business plan, Chairman John Elkann said on Monday.
The Italian press has speculated Marchionne could leave
after the presentation of the business plan in April or May
following a long-pursued deal this month that handed the
Turin-based group full control over its U.S. unit Chrysler.
Speaking to journalists in Detroit, Elkann said Marchionne
would not be replaced for another three years at least.
Asked about Marchionne's succession, Elkann said: "Not
before three years."
Marchionne had earlier said organisational details and where
to locate the legal headquarters of the merged company would be
discussed at a Fiat board meeting on Jan. 29.