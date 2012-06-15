* 2012 capex lowered to 7 billion euros due to Europe cuts

* Fiat delaying launch of models but no cancellations

* EU car sales continue to fall in May (Adds details, analyst comment)

MILAN, June 15 Fiat SpA is cutting its capital expenditure in Europe by half a billion euros this year because of a protracted market slump, its CEO Sergio Marchionne said in comments confirmed by a company spokesman.

"The target was 7.5 billion euros and he has cut 500 million of it. The reduction is coming out of Europe, essentially out of investments in new products," including the Grande Punto model, the spokesman said on Friday.

"There are no programme cancellations, just a slowdown in development. That's obviously due to the European car market which is continuing to slip," the spokesman added, confirming remarks by Marchionne to news agency Bloomberg.

European car sales fell 8.7 percent in May, the eighth consecutive monthly decline, as all major markets except Britain declined, auto industry association ACEA reported earlier on Friday.

Fiat Group's sales in Europe dropped 17 percent in the first five months of the year and its market share fell to 6.8 percent from 7.5 percent a year earlier.

Fiat, which owns 58.5 percent of Chrysler, has already delayed the launch of its Bravo and Grande Punto cars to 2014. By contrast Marchionne has not slowed spending on vehicle development in the United States, which is now the main profit earner for the group.

Analysts said the decision to cut investments in Europe was not surprising given dire market conditions.

"What we do know is that the situation in Europe is getting worse as evidenced by falling production forecasts across the board," Credit Suisse analysts said in a report.

"With that in mind we see little reason to assume that Fiat can stem the cash outflows in its core business which amounted to -1.4 billion euros in the first quarter of 2012 alone."

Mediobanca analysts said 2012 capital expenditure at 7 billion euros was still too high, and estimated it would total 6.5 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7939 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo and Silvia Aloisi; Editing by David Holmes)