MILAN Dec 1 Italy's Radio 24 on Thursday corrected a transcript of an interview with Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne, removing a reference to comments in which they had earlier quoted him as saying the company could leave Italy.

A revised transcript sent to journalists by Radio 24 removed all reference to the earlier quoted remarks about the possibility that Italian carmaker could leave Italy.

In a podcast of the interview on the Radio 24 website, Marchionne, in reply to a question about whether Fiat could leave Italy, said: "We are a multinational, we have economic and industrial operations outside Italy. We will carry on. We sell cars in Brazil, Canada, Mexico, China, everywhere in the world. The survival of Fiat cannot be questioned"

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)