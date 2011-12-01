MILAN Dec 1 Italy's Radio 24 on Thursday
corrected a transcript of an interview with Fiat CEO
Sergio Marchionne, removing a reference to comments in which
they had earlier quoted him as saying the company could leave
Italy.
A revised transcript sent to journalists by Radio 24 removed
all reference to the earlier quoted remarks about the
possibility that Italian carmaker could leave Italy.
In a podcast of the interview on the Radio 24 website,
Marchionne, in reply to a question about whether Fiat could
leave Italy, said: "We are a multinational, we have economic and
industrial operations outside Italy. We will carry on. We sell
cars in Brazil, Canada, Mexico, China, everywhere in the world.
The survival of Fiat cannot be questioned"
