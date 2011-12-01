* Fiat denies CEO said group can leave Italy

MILAN Dec 1 Fiat denied on Thursday that its CEO Sergio Marchionne had said in an interview the group could leave Italy, a delicate issue for the country's biggest industrial group.

Italy's Radio 24 corrected a transcript of what the radio had said was an interview with Marchionne, removing a reference to comments in which they had earlier quoted him as saying "we can leave Italy".

A revised transcript sent to journalists by Radio 24 removed all reference to the earlier quoted remarks about the possibility that Italian carmaker could leave Italy.

Fiat, which also runs Chrysler, denied in a statement that Marchionne had made the remark.

In a podcast of the interview on the Radio 24 website, Marchionne, in reply to a question about whether Fiat could leave Italy, said: "We are a multinational, we have economic and industrial operations outside Italy. We will carry on."

"We sell cars in Brazil, Canada, Mexico, China, everywhere in the world...The survival of Fiat cannot be questioned."

The issue is very sensitive in Fiat's home country, where its five car producing factories are loss making and where unions fear that the growing integration with Chrysler might lead to a scaling down of the group's domestic operations.

Marchionne has scrapped national labour contracts, arguing that they put Fiat at a disadvantage with competitors on the international stage. He wants to replace them with more flexible agreements at the factory level to boost productivity and cut down on absenteeism.

This has sparked an angry protest by FIOM, a radical metalworkers union, which has threatened to call a general strike and accuses Marchionne of reneging on investment pledges in Italy.

In the interview with Radio 24 and other Italian news agencies, Marchionne said FIOM represented a minority of workers and Fiat would not be swayed by them.

"I cannot invest like this, we are talking about billions of euros of investments, not about opening a supermarket," Marchionne said.

"Fiat cannot be the victim of a minority."

