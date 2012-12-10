By Jennifer Clark
NICE, France Dec 10 Italian carmaker Fiat
is investing 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in luxury
brand Maserati, hoping technology and dealerships from its
tie-up with Chrysler will help it to take on German rivals BMW
and Porsche.
While previous attempts to grow its Maserati and Alfa Romeo
brands have fallen flat, Fiat hopes Chrysler's 2,300-store U.S.
dealer network will make the difference, raising its share of
the luxury market, which enjoys double-digit profit margins,
many times Fiat's likely 2 percent mass-market returns this
year.
Its platform-sharing with Chrysler also lets the Turin-based
company tap the U.S. carmaker's expertise at making bigger cars
and save on development costs.
Maserati brand chief executive Harald Wester said on Monday
that Fiat would invest in three new Maserati models in a bid to
lift sales to 50,000 cars in 2015.
The brand aims to sell at least 13,000 of its new four-door
Quattroporte sedans in 2013, compared with a total of about
4,700 cars Maserati sold in the first three quarters of 2012.
The new Quattroporte is the second car built from a shared
car body to be launched by Fiat since the start of its 2009
tie-up with Chrysler. It competes with the BMW 7
Series and Porsche's Panamera.
The Quattroporte is priced between 100,000 euros and 150,000
euros each, the top of the range about 20 percent below an
entry-level Ferrari, while a Porsche Panamera runs from 77,000
euros to 166,000 euros.
The launch is being watched by enthusiasts and investors
alike to see how well Fiat executes its ambitious plan to
leverage Chrysler's market access and technology to build up the
Maserati brand in the United States.
Bernd Buechner, head of Germany for brand research group
Millward Brown, said the Maserati brand - "aspirational, and
with a strong appeal for car buyers in the Asia-Pacific region"
- was positioned a little higher than BMW, but couldn't match
the cachet of its sister brand Ferrari, with its Formula One
racing credentials.
The sleekly styled new sedan is built on a Chrysler
300-derived chassis, and is powered by an engine designed and
manufactured in Italy by Ferrari.
"This is a totally different product, and it speaks to a
much broader customer base," said Wester when asked how he
intends to meet his aggressive sales target.
The Quattroporte is built at a new Turin factory refurbished
by Fiat at a cost of around 1 billion euros.
LONGER AND WIDER
Wester said he was targeting Quattroporte sales of 80,000
over the seven-year life of the new model.
Maserati will increase its dealerships worldwide to 425 by
2015, from 250 at the end of this year.
The brand had sales of 472 million euros in the first nine
months of this year, up 6 percent from a year ago. This compared
with combined Fiat-Chrysler revenues of 62.14 billion euros for
the period.
Later next year, Maserati will launch a smaller sedan called
the Ghibli, priced from 50,000 to 100,000 euros. A new sports
utility vehicle, the Levante, likely to be made at the Fiat
factory Mirafiori in Turin, will follow in the third quarter of
next year.
The new Quattroporte has been completely redesigned, said
Lorenzo Ramaciotti, head of design centre Centro Stile Fiat.
This new version of the Maserati 1963 classic has a
four-wheel drive, which should also help to appeal to drivers in
Canada, Russia and Scandinavia, Wester said.
It comes in V6 and V8 versions. At 5.26 metres it is longer
and wider, meaning it can also be chauffeur driven, and is 20
percent more fuel efficient than the model it replaces because
35 percent of its body is made of aluminium.
Maserati may add a third shift at its new Turin factory to
deal with demand, said Wester.