MILAN, April 18 Italian carmaker Fiat
has told unions it will add a second shift from April 29 at the
Turin factory where it builds the Maserati, a source close to
the company said on Thursday.
Workers at the factory are currently building the Maserati
Quattroporte, and will soon add a second model, the Ghibli,
which will be presented at the Shanghai car show on Saturday.
Fiat declined to comment.
Building Maserati sales by offering a bigger model lineup is
a key piece of Fiat's strategy to cope with slumping car sales
in Europe, where Fiat's 2012 losses of 738 million euros ($963
million) have put its other factories and workers at risk.
Fiat is investing 1.2 billion euros in luxury brand
Maserati, including revamping a factory in Turin destined for
high performance brands Maserati and Alfa Romeo.
($1 = 0.7668 euros)
