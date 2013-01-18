MILAN Jan 18 Italian carmaker Fiat said on Friday it had signed a final agreement with Mazda Motor Corporation for the Japanese group to manufacture a two-door spider for its Alfa Romeo brand.

The car will be produced in Mazda's Hiroshima plant in Japan as of 2015, Fiat and Mazda said in a joint statement.

The statement follows a previous announcement made by the two companies in May last year.

