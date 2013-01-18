BRIEF-Marine Harvest gets 4 development licenses, will appeal rejection of 10
* The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries has granted Marine Harvest four development licenses in relation to "the Egg" concept.
MILAN Jan 18 Italian carmaker Fiat said on Friday it had signed a final agreement with Mazda Motor Corporation for the Japanese group to manufacture a two-door spider for its Alfa Romeo brand.
The car will be produced in Mazda's Hiroshima plant in Japan as of 2015, Fiat and Mazda said in a joint statement.
The statement follows a previous announcement made by the two companies in May last year.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
