TURIN Jan 15 Fiat has asked the
government to approve a special lay-off scheme at its Melfi
plant in southern Italy for two years to restructure the plant
before production of new models begins, the car maker said on
Tuesday.
The scheme will kick off on Feb. 11 and last until the end
of 2014. It will allow the company to stop one line at a time
out of two at the plant, Fiat said.
Melfi, one of Fiat's most important facilities in Italy,
currently manufactures the Punto model.
Back in December, Fiat said it will invest 1 billion euros
($1.3 billion) to produce a new Jeep and a new Fiat 500 in
Melfi, southern Italy, from 2014.
Like other car makers, Fiat, which controls U.S. carmaker
Chrysler, has been hard hit by Europe's debt crisis. Last year
car sales in Italy slumped to their lowest level since 1979.
Government spending cuts and high unemployment have hit
consumer budgets and sent demand for cars plunging in an
industry that suffers from overcapacity.
(Reporting By Gianni Montani)