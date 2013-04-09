TURIN, April 9 Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday that the investment to build Jeeps at its Melfi plant is shared with U.S. unit Chrysler.

"The investments forecast for Melfi of over a billion euros will be equally divided between Fiat and Chrysler," Marchionne said at a shareholders' meeting.

Fiat owns 58.5 percent of Chrysler.