ROME, Sept 24 Carmaker Fiat did not ask the Italian government for financial aid or extra cash for a state-funded layoff program during a meeting over the weekend, Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Monday.

"Financial aid was not asked for, and had it been requested it would not have been given," Monti said at a conference in Rome.

The government instead will seek "to create the conditions and the context that allow it to safeguard the industrial presence of Fiat in Italy," Monti said.

The government met Fiat executives Saturday amid fears that the automaker is planning to shift manufacturing outside of Italy. During the meeting, the company repeated its pledge to continue making cars in Italy, and the government said it would try to improve the country's export competitiveness, according to a statement. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)