ROME, Sept 24 Carmaker Fiat did not ask
the Italian government for financial aid or extra cash for a
state-funded layoff program during a meeting over the weekend,
Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Monday.
"Financial aid was not asked for, and had it been requested
it would not have been given," Monti said at a conference in
Rome.
The government instead will seek "to create the conditions
and the context that allow it to safeguard the industrial
presence of Fiat in Italy," Monti said.
The government met Fiat executives Saturday amid fears that
the automaker is planning to shift manufacturing outside of
Italy. During the meeting, the company repeated its pledge to
continue making cars in Italy, and the government said it would
try to improve the country's export competitiveness, according
to a statement.
