UPDATE 1-GM completes production of 130 Bolt self-driving cars
June 13 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has completed production of 130 self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan.
MILAN Jan 10 Italian automaker Fiat will talk with France's PSA Peugeot Citroen about an alliance as it moves to reach its target of selling 6 million vehicles in 2014, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera said on Tuesday.
Peugeot is ready to negotiate an alliance with the Fiat-Chrysler group, Corriere said, citing well-placed sources.
Peugeot and Fiat declined to comment.
On Monday Fiat and Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said the group is open to seeking a third partner to reach the 2014 sales target.
June 13 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has completed production of 130 self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan.
BEIJING, June 13 China upheld strict sales quotas for electrically powered vehicles in a draft regulation issued on Tuesday, ignoring concessions agreed between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier this month.