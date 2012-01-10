DETROIT Jan 10 Fiat-Chrysler has not discussed a possible alliance with PSA Peugeot Citroen , Fiat's CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday after an Italian newspaper report fuelled speculation of a tie-up between the two groups.

A Chrysler spokeswoman quoted Marchionne as saying "I have not discussed a thing" with Peugeot when asked about the press report at a roundtable at the Detroit auto show. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman)