MILAN, July 18 Italian automaker Fiat
will extend the summer break at its Pomigliano plant, near
Naples and which makes the Panda, by two weeks to adjust output
to rapidly falling demand in Europe.
The European car market shrank 6.3 percent in the first half
of 2012, with Italy down 19.7 percent.
"The sales crisis does not appear to stop," Fiat said on
Wednesday. "The Italian market, which is now back at levels last
seen in 1979, is penalising Fiat, especially in the city car
segment where the group owns 60 percent of the market with its
Panda and 500 models."
Fiat said the Pomigliano plant would remain shut from Aug.
20-31, after the closure planned for the summer. "In coming
months the situation will be continually monitored," Fiat said.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Dan Lalor)