MILAN, March 5 Fiat SpA said on
Monday it did not plan to shut any of its five car plants in
Italy, rebutting press reports suggesting it had already
identified two plants for possible closure.
Earlier on Monday, Italian news website affaritaliani.it
published what it said was a document obtained by a person close
to Fiat raising the possibility that Fiat's historic Mirafiori
factory in Turin and the Pomigliano plant near Naples could be
closed by 2016.
Fiat said in a statement the document, headlined "Product
Plan B 2012-2016", was not a Fiat document and did not reflect
"at all the plans and intentions of Fiat".
"There is no plan to shut down automotive plants in Italy,"
Fiat, Italy's biggest industrial group, said.
Earlier on Monday, Welfare Minister Elsa Fornero had rushed
to issue a statement saying Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne
had reassured her Fiat did not plan to end production at any of
its factories.
Marchionne said in a newspaper interview last month that the
Italian carmaker, which also runs U.S. peer Chrysler, may have
to close two of its loss-making domestic plants if plans to
export to the growing U.S. market do not materialise.
Fiat has already invested nearly 1 billion euros to revamp
the Pomigliano plant, where the new Fiat Panda is being
produced.
Production at Mirafiori, Fiat's best-known plant, is running
at a minimum level awaiting the launch of a new Jeep SUV in the
second half of 2013.
