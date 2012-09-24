MILAN, Sept 24 Fiat will delay
disclosing plans for the future of its five Italian factories
when it reports results at the end of next month, two newspapers
said on Monday.
Fiat said on Saturday it would "safeguard the group's
industrial presence in Italy," despite a slump in car sales
which has already put back until 2015 the production of an
updated version of its best-selling Punto compact car made at
Melfi.
Fiat plans to release new financial targets on October 30,
when it approves its third-quarter results but newspapers The
Repubblica and Il Giornale both said that investment plans for
the Italian factories will not be released on that date since
they were already outlined to the Italian government at a
meeting with Prime Minister Mario Monti on Saturday.
"The board on October 30 will examine third-quarter results
but will not say anything about the future production of the
five Italian factories," La Repubblica said.
"It's all on hold until 2014 when the market, according to
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne, could show signs of
recovery."
A company spokesman declined to comment on the report.
Fiat executives met with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
on Saturday and outlined its market forecasts and future plans
and agreed to set up a working group to look at how to improve
the Italian company's competitiveness.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
