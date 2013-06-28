BRIEF-Premium Water Holdings signs loan contract with commitment line worth 2 bln yen
* Says it signed loan contract with commitment line worth 2 billion yen
MILAN, June 28 Italian carmaker Fiat said on Friday it will almost double its stake in RCS Mediagroup , the publisher of influential Italian daily Corriere della Sera, to 20.1 percent after a capital increase that ends next week.
After the stake increase, Fiat - which already controls Turin newspaper La Stampa - will likely become the biggest shareholder in RCS as other investors have been selling their rights and will therefore have their stakes diluted by the cash call.
Fiat said in a statement the stake increase assumes the 400-million euro capital increase is fully subscribed. The company currently holds 10.5 percent of RCS. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)
* Says it signed loan contract with commitment line worth 2 billion yen
* Says it will restructure the company into a holding company, and transfer apparel business and sundries business to a new unit, effective Aug. 21
* Says commissioning of PTA project step subsidiary by JBF Petrochemicals Limited at Mangalore, SEZ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: