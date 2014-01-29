MILAN/DETROIT Jan 29 Italian automaker Fiat
on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings below
analysts expectations and cut its 2014 guidance more than
expected, hit by a weaker performance in Latin America and
sending its shares more than 3 percent lower.
The company also said it would not pay a dividend on 2013
earnings to preserve liquidity after taking full control of its
U.S. unit Chrysler earlier this month.
Fiat reported a fourth-quarter trading profit for the group
of 931 million euros ($1.27 billion), compared with a restated
887 million euros the previous year and analysts consensus of
1.15 billion euros. Trading profit is earnings before interest,
tax and one-time items.
The automaker now expects a 2014 trading profit of between
3.6-4.0 billion euros, down from a range of 4.7-5.2 billion
euros given in October 2012 and below an analyst forecast of
4.15 billion euros.