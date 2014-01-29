MILAN Jan 29 Automaker Fiat said on
Wednesday it would register the holding of its newly created
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles group in the Netherlands and set its
tax domicile in Britain, cementing a politically sensitive shift
away from its home base in Italy.
The decision comes after Fiat took full control last week of
its U.S. unit, creating the world's seventh-largest carmaker.
Fiat said the combined group would have a primary stock
market listing on the more liquid New York Stock Exchange and a
secondary one in Milan.
The Italian group said the creation of the new group would
have no impact on headcounts in Italy or elsewhere.