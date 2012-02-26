MILAN Feb 26 Italian car maker Fiat
has signed a letter of intent with Russia's Sberbank
for a joint-venture that will produce and sell
Jeep-branded cars in the country, Italian newspaper Corriere
della Sera reported on Sunday.
Fiat and its U.S. affiliate Chrysler Group are looking to
expand in fast-growing emerging markets like Russia to offset
slow growth in Europe.
A Russian official said in December that Fiat would
sign an agreement to build a major new car plant in St
Petersburg during the first quarter of 2012. Two sources
familiar with the negotiations had identified the partner as
state lender Sberbank.
Corriere said the letter signed on Saturday night envisages
a joint-venture in which Fiat would have an 80 percent share.
Sberbank is set to finance the project by offering a credit line
to the new company, the paper said without quoting sources.
Fiat had no comment.
Corriere said the joint-venture would invest 850 million
euros ($1.14 billion) in the St. Petersburg plant which would
produce 120,000 cars a year. It said a second plant would be
opened in Moscow.
($1 = 0.7428 euros)
