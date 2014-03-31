BRIEF-Palestine Securities Exchange posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax $267,291 versus profit $111,577 year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pv1WFR) Further company coverage:
TORINO, Italy, March 31 Fiat Chrysler is continuing talks with Russia on a possible collaboration that could see the company setting up a new plant there to produce Jeeps and light commercial vehicles, its Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Monday.
"Russia continues to be a market of strategic relevance," Marchionne told a shareholders' meeting.
"The talks with the Russian Federation and Sberbank are continuing. We expect that the segment produced there will include Jeeps and light commercial vehicles ... it could include a locally-based plant." (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)
BEIJING, April 25 China's politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, said on Tuesday that China will maintain proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy, the official Xinhua news agency said.