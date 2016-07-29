WASHINGTON, July 29 U.S. auto safety regulators
said Friday they were extending oversight of Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV for an additional year, requiring the
Italian-American automaker to submit to monthly meetings and
early disclosures of potential vehicle issues.
In July 2015, Fiat Chrysler agreed to a $105 million
settlement with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration for mishandling nearly two dozen recall campaigns
covering 11 million vehicles. It also agreed to monitoring by
former U.S. Transportation Secretary Rodney Slater.
Fiat Chrysler said in a statement on Friday that NHTSA's
decision to extend the requirements was not based on the
company's performance to date, but rather to "facilitate
continued communication," citing a letter from the agency.
