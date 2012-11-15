MILAN Nov 15 The head of Fiat said on
Thursday the Italian carmaker and its U.S. unit Chrysler will
sell slightly more than 4.3 million vehicles in 2013.
"We should be slightly north of 4.3 million, with a minimum
of 2.6 million from Chrysler," Sergio Marchionne said in an
interview with Automotive News.
Marchionne said Chrysler will sell 2.4 million vehicles of
the combined 4.2 million units expected this year.
Fiat has raised its ownership to 58.5 percent of Chrysler,
up from the 20 percent share it took after the U.S. automaker's
2009 bankruptcy.
Asked if the market could expect a larger 500 model to
replace its Punto model, Marchionne said "the Punto is in
production, but I think ultimately the Fiat brand will end up
being 500 or Panda based. Everything else is irrelevant."